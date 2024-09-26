Breaking News
Gujarat: 5-month-old baby attacked by leopard in Jamnagar

Updated on: 26 September,2024 03:06 PM IST  |  Jamnagar (Gujarat)
Senior doctor said that the girl was in stable condition and regained her conscious after treatment

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A 5-month-old baby was brought to hospital in critical state on Wednesday after she was attacked by a leopard on the previous night when she was sleeping with her mother outside her residence in Jamnagar.


Senior doctor said that the girl was in stable condition and regained her conscious after treatment.


Senior doctor, GG Hospital, Jamnagar Dr Sonal Shah said, "Yesterday on 24th in between 6 am and 6.30 am a toddler in grievous condition was brought to GG Hospital in ICU department by her parents. When we asked the history we came to know that a leopard had attacked the girl when she was sleeping with her mother. The leopard had grabbed and pulled the child when when there was noise then everyone came together to save her from the leopard."


She further said that when the child was brought to hospital she was very serious.

She further said, "She had got injuries on her head and she was bleeding. When a CT scan was done then we found that she suffered from brain hemorrhage. Blood was provided and stitches were given. Now she is improving and regained her conscious."

Her mother said that she is only 5 months old and in night when they were sleeping the leopard suddenly attacked.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

