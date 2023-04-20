Breaking News
Gujarat court acquits all 67 accused, including ex-BJP minister Kodnani, in 2002 Naroda Gam riots case

Updated on: 20 April,2023 06:22 PM IST  |  Ahemdabad
The Ahmedabad-based court of S K Baxi, special judge for SIT cases, acquitted all the accused in one of the major post-Godhra riots cases which was probed by a Supreme-Court appointed Special Investigation Team

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A special court in Gujarat on Thursday acquitted all the 67 accused, including former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Maya Kodnani, in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case in which 11 people were killed.


The Ahmedabad-based court of S K Baxi, special judge for SIT cases, acquitted all the accused in one of the major post-Godhra riots cases which was probed by a Supreme-Court appointed Special Investigation Team.



Also Read: Bilkis Bano case: Day after SC observations, Congress slams Centre, Gujarat govt over remission to convicts


Those acquitted include Kodnani, former VHP leader Jaydeep Patel and ex-Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.

There were a total of 86 accused in the case, of which 18 died during pendency of the trial, while one was discharged earlier by the court.

