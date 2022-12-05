×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Quick weekend job speeds up Gokhale bridge work in Andheri
Mumbai University senate polls: Aaditya’s first big solo test
Mumbai: 41-year-old woman raped in house, burnt with cigarettes
Mumbai: Electric fleet will earn carbon credits worth Rs 5K cr, says BEST
Mumbai: 22-year-old bag maker held for blackmailing woman and raping her

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Gujarat election Former cricketers Irfan Yusuf Pathan cast their votes in Vadodara

Gujarat election: Former cricketers Irfan, Yusuf Pathan cast their votes in Vadodara

Updated on: 05 December,2022 07:20 PM IST  |  Vadodara
ANI |

Top

Irfan Pathan emphasised on youth's participation in electoral processes

Gujarat election: Former cricketers Irfan, Yusuf Pathan cast their votes in Vadodara

Irfan Pathan shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote. Pic/ PTI


Former Indian cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan along with their family members cast their votes at a polling booth in Vadodara during the second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls on Monday. The Pathan brothers with their family exercised their franchise at Sant Kabir School in Vadodara on Monday afternoon.


"I appeal to people to come out and vote," Yusuf Pathan told ANI. Irfan Pathan said India has youth power and the potential to become a global superpower. He emphasised on youth's participation in electoral processes.



Also Read: Gujarat Polls: Voter turnout at 50.51 per cent till 3 pm in 2nd phase of voting


"It is our right and responsibility to vote. I came to know that till now only about 60 per cent polling has been done, so I appeal to people to come and increase it. I am hopeful that our country can become a superpower in the coming time as we have youth and potential," Irfan Pathan told reporters.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
gujarat Gujarat elections news india yusuf pathan irfan pathan cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK