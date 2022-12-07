Gujarat election results 2022: Date, time, prominent candidates, here's all you need to know

Gujarat has registered a voter turnout of 64.33 per cent for the recently-concluded elections to 182 Assembly seats, a drop of more than 4 per cent compared to the turnout registered in the 2017 polls

Representative Image

The results for Gujarat assembly elections will be declared on December 8. A total of 1,621 candidates were in the fray for the elections to 182 seats in Gujarat where the BJP is seeking a seventh straight term while Congress is keen to improve its tally. The new-entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to make a debut in the state where bipolar contests are the hallmarks of elections.

Gujarat has registered a voter turnout of 64.33 per cent for the recently-concluded elections to 182 Assembly seats, a drop of more than 4 per cent compared to the turnout registered in the 2017 polls.

As per the latest data shared by the Election Commission on December 6, the voter turnout for the first phase of elections held on December 1 for 89 seats was 63.31 per cent and 65.30 per cent for the second phase of polling held on December 5 for 93 seats.

The average turnout for all the 182 seats spread across 33 districts was 64.33 per cent, a drop of 4.08 per cent in comparison to the 2017 Assembly polls when Gujarat had registered 68.41 per cent voting.

Also Read: Gujarat election results 2022: Counting of votes tomorrow

Nearly 3.16 crore voters out of a total of 4.91 crore registered voters had turned up to exercise their franchise on December 1 and 5, it said.

When will the results of the Gujarat elections be declared?

The counting of votes for the state assembly election will begin on December 8 by 8 am and the results will be announced later on the same day.

Where to Gujarat election results 2022?

One can keep the track of election results on the Election Commission of India's website.

Top candidates of the Gujarat elections:

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, Isudan Gadhvi (AAP's CM candidate), Rivaba Jadeja (BJP), and Paresh Dhanani (Congress) were among the prominent contestants.

(With inputs from PTI)

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal