Gujarat: Fire breaks out at 10 scrap godowns in Valsad

Updated on: 14 March,2023 10:42 AM IST  |  Valsad
ANI |

Upon receiving the information, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A massive fire broke out in 10 scrap godowns in Vapi area of Valsad district early Tuesday morning, officials said.


Upon receiving the information, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot.



Firefighting is underway.


Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, a massive fire broke out in an old spare parts godown in Madurai, Tamil Nadu officials informed.

According to officials, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

On Monday, a massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai, officials said.

"The fire started at 11 am near Ram Mandir in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai," they said.

No casualties were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained till the last reports.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

