Gujarat: Fire breaks out on 8th floor of 22-storey residential building in Ahmedabad, none injured

Updated on: 16 November,2024 12:14 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
ANI |

The fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot avoiding a major accident and no one was injured, the officials said

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

A fire broke out on the 8th floor of a 22-storey residential building in Ahmedabad's Bopal area late Friday evening, officials said.


According to fire department officials, around 100 people were evacuated from the building following the fire break out. The fire was brought under control after a few hours of dousing efforts, they said.


The fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot avoiding a major accident and no one was injured, the officials said.


Visuals from the spot showed black smoke rising from the blaze.

" A fire broke out on the 8th floor of Iscon Platinum. Around 100 people were evacuated. One unconscious woman was sent to hospital," Fire Officer Mithun Mistry said while speaking to ANI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

