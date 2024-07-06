Breaking News
Budget sops not poll gimmicks, in sync with allocations, says Ajit Pawar
CM Shinde announces Rs 11 crore reward for T20 World Cup-winning Indian team
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police
Maharashtra: Detention centre for foreign nationals to come up in Navi Mumbai
Over 60 missing phone complaints filed with Mumbai Police
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Gujarat Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi to visit Ahmedabad today

Gujarat: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi to visit Ahmedabad today

Updated on: 06 July,2024 10:18 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
ANI |

Top

Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting with Congress workers at 12:00 pm, he said.

Gujarat: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi to visit Ahmedabad today

Rahul Gandhi

Listen to this article
Gujarat: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi to visit Ahmedabad today
x
00:00

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Ahmedabad on Saturday, Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil said. Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting with Congress workers at 12:00 pm, he said.


Giving details about Rahul Gandhi's visit to Gujarat, Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil said, "Our leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi is coming to the state Congress office in Ahmedabad on July 6. He will guide and interact with the workers of the Congress family."


"I have received calls from many people from across Gujarat who have been wronged under the BJP rule; they said that Rahul Gandhi fights for justice. They said that they had faith in the BJP, but they have not received justice and they want to put forth their point in front of Rahul Gandhi, so we have also requested him (Rahul Gandhi) to talk to them as well... Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting with Congress workers at 12 o'clock on Saturday," Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil told ANI.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news ahmedabad gujarat Lok Sabha

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK