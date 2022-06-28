Gujarat: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and murdering 8-year-old boy

Special judge J A Thakkar awarded capital punishment to Dhirendrasinh Thakor who had kidnapped the boy for ransom in October 2016

A special POCSO Act court at Savli in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Tuesday sentenced a 20-year-old man to death for murdering an eight-year-old boy after sodomizing him.

The court also recommended the Vadodara District Legal Services Authority award a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the boy's parents.

The crime fell in the category of "the rarest of rare," the court said while awarding death to the accused.

The crime was a premeditated one, and committed without any kind of instigation, the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act court observed.

Thakor was convicted under sections 363 (kidnapping), 364 (A) (kidnapping for ransom), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 4 of the POCSO Act.

He was awarded death sentence under sections 302 and 364 (A) of the IPC.

According to the prosecution, Thakor, who was then living at Desar village with his maternal grandparents, kidnapped the boy on October 21, 2016.

The accused kept the boy locked up in an attic room at his grandparents' house, from where he sent several text messages to the boy's father, demanding Rs 10 lakh for releasing the child.

Irked by the delay in getting the money, he strangled the boy to death after committed sodomy.

After the murder, Thakor stuffed the body in a box and left it in the same room and joined in the search operation. He was arrested on suspicion when the body was found.

