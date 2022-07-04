Breaking News
Gujarat: One killed, two injured in furnace blast at Vadodara powder coating firm

Updated on: 04 July,2022 07:54 PM IST  |  Vadodara
PTI |

The two injured have been hospitalised. The blast did not cause a fire but it left the structure heavily damaged," said a fire officer

One person was killed and two injured in a blast in an electric furnace of a powder coating firm in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Monday, a police official said.

Dilawar Kachwala (70), the owner of Kachwala Brothers, a powder coating firm located in Sardar Estate, was injured in the blast and died while being taken to a hospital, said sub inspector Shailesh Vasava of Bapod police station.




"The two injured have been hospitalised. The blast did not cause a fire but it left the structure heavily damaged," fire officer Nikunj Azad said.

