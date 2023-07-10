Breaking News
Mumbai: Downward trend in malaria cases seen in G North ward
Mumbai: DRDO scientist gave wrong laptop for forensic analysis, says ATS
BMC tender scam: Trust hired BAMS, BHMS docs instead of MBBS, pocketed salary difference
Two Mumbai men drown in Lonavala, female friend has miraculous escape
Mumbai: Kin fear missing shippie ensnared by human traffickers
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Gujarat One person killed as three storey building collapses in Ahmedabad five people rescued

Gujarat: One person killed as three-storey building collapses in Ahmedabad; five people rescued

Updated on: 10 July,2023 11:51 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Top

Five others, who received minor injuries, were rescued

Gujarat: One person killed as three-storey building collapses in Ahmedabad; five people rescued

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Gujarat: One person killed as three-storey building collapses in Ahmedabad; five people rescued
x
00:00

A man was killed after a dilapidated three-storey building collapsed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Monday morning, police said.


Five others, who received minor injuries, were rescued, they said.


The dilapidated building, which was nearly 60 years' old and situated in Mithakhai Gam locality, collapsed at around 7 am, Navrangpura police inspector AA Desai said.


"It took nearly two hours to pull out a man, Vinod Dakaniya (57), who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building," he said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

Five other persons, including a toddler, were rescued, he said.

"The incident took place at around 7 am and 35 fire personnel were rushed for the rescue operation along with the emergency tender and first respondent vehicle," deputy chief fire Officer Jayesh Khadia said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

gujarat ahmedabad india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK