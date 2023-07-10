Gujarat: One person killed as three-storey building collapses in Ahmedabad; five people rescued

Five others, who received minor injuries, were rescued

A man was killed after a dilapidated three-storey building collapsed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Monday morning, police said.

The dilapidated building, which was nearly 60 years' old and situated in Mithakhai Gam locality, collapsed at around 7 am, Navrangpura police inspector AA Desai said.

"It took nearly two hours to pull out a man, Vinod Dakaniya (57), who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building," he said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

Five other persons, including a toddler, were rescued, he said.

"The incident took place at around 7 am and 35 fire personnel were rushed for the rescue operation along with the emergency tender and first respondent vehicle," deputy chief fire Officer Jayesh Khadia said.

