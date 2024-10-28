PM Modi said that Amreli will become a big tourist spot in the coming days. Earlier in the day, he held discussions with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, and the two leaders took stock of the bilateral ties across diverse sectors

Prime Minister (PM) Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various road, rail, water supply and tourism-related projects worth Rs 4,800 crore in Amreli district in Gujarat, news agency ANI reported.



PM Modi inaugurated the Bharat Mata Sarovar at Dudhala, Amreli and launched various development works at Lathi in the district.



While addressing a gathering after launching the development projects, PM Modi said, "Today I got the opportunity to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate the development projects in Amreli. On the one side, there is culture, and on the other side, there is celebration of development; this is the picture of India. I got the opportunity to inaugurate Bharat Mata Sarovar at Dudhala."



He also spoke about the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) scheme which he had started during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.



"People were not ready to accept it but today, because of the same scheme, water has reached the villages. Water was brought from Narmada to dams. Effort was made to distribute water to every farm and every village. Water reached 1,300 villages. It is reaching 35 cities. Empty dams were filled with water," said PM Modi, adding that now the Ministry of Water Resources has been created and CR Patil is the Minister of Jal Shakti.



"He too knows about the scarcity of water in Gujarat and the importance of water, and in the coming days, a plan has been made to give a new shape to special schemes in terms of water not only in Gujarat but also in other states," he further said.



PM Modi also said that Amreli will become a big tourist spot in the coming days.



"Tourists will come here in such large numbers that it cannot be imagined. There are lions here and now there is also a lake. When we built the Statue of Unity in Narmada, more than 50 lakh tourists came in a year. When I went to Russia for BRICS, the heads of all the countries were saying that they wanted to conduct business with India. The German Chancellor also brought a delegation to Delhi and is ready to invest. Spain also wants to invest here," he further added.



Earlier in the day, PM Modi held productive discussions with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, and the two leaders took stock of the bilateral ties across diverse sectors.



The leaders also discussed ways to add momentum to ties across sectors such as trade, commerce, culture, innovation, and technology, reported ANI.



"In Vadodara, held productive discussions with the President of the Government of Spain, Mr. Pedro Sanchez. We took stock of the progress in India-Spain relations across diverse sectors. We wish to add even more momentum in our bilateral ties, especially in trade, commerce, culture, innovation, technology and more," PM Modi said in a post on X.

(With ANI inputs)