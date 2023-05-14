Breaking News
Gujarat: Trying to save one another, 5 teenagers drown in Batod lake

Updated on: 14 May,2023 09:09 AM IST  |  Gujarat
ANI |

Five teenagers died after they drowned in Krishna Sagar Lake at Botad town of Gujarat in a bid to save one another, police said on Saturday.


Officials said that two of the boys were swimming in the Krishna Sagar Lake in the afternoon when they started drowning.



Three others who were present at the spot saw them drowning and jumped into the water to save the duo but all of them drowned.


"5 boys died by drowning in Krishna Sagar Lake outside Botad town today. Two children were swimming in the afternoon when they started drowning," said Batod SP Kishor Balolia.

"Three others present at the spot jumped into the water to save them but they also drowned," he said.

The age of all the deceased is between 16-17 years. Further investigation is underway, said SP further.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

