Gujarat: Two die of electrocution while erecting Ganesh pandal

Updated on: 31 August,2022 12:27 PM IST  |  Kheda
The incident took place at a public Ganesh festival venue in Gitanjali chowk locality late Tuesday night, said an official.

Representation Pic


Two men died due to electrocution while erecting a Ganesh pandal at Nadiad town in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Wednesday.


The incident took place at a public Ganesh festival venue in Gitanjali chowk locality late Tuesday night, said an official.

"The victims were installing tarpaulin when they came in contact with a live wire. Two died on the spot while another was rescued," he said.


The deceased were identified as Jitendra Talpada (24) and Raju Palas (35).

