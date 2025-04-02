The explosion took place at approximately 9.45 am in an industrial zone near Deesa, about 30 km from the Banaskantha district headquarters

Firefighters try to douse fire that broke out on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Gujarat warehouse blast: Aluminium powder identified as cause of explosion, says police

A forensic probe has determined that aluminium powder, a key component in firecracker manufacturing, was responsible for the massive explosion that tore through a warehouse near Deesa town in Gujarat, resulting in the deaths of 21 individuals, reported the PTI.

The blast, which occurred on Tuesday morning, had also led to devastating blaze, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Banaskantha district Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshayraj Makwana said that apart from aluminium powder, forensic experts also recovered yellow dextrin powder from the site, which was being used as a storage facility for firecrackers. Both substances are commonly utilised in the production of firecrackers, raising suspicions that the warehouse may have been engaged in illegal manufacturing, according to the PTI.

The SP said that a thorough investigation was underway to establish whether firecrackers were being produced on the premises.



The explosion had took place at approximately 9.45 am on Tuesday in an industrial zone near Deesa, about 30 km from the Banaskantha district headquarters.

The impact of the blast was so severe that body parts of workers were found scattered as far as 200 to 300 metres from the site, officials reported. Some victims, who resided on the premises, were crushed to death when large chunks of the reinforced concrete cement (RCC) roof collapsed on them, according to authorities.



As per PTI, the police arrested warehouse owners Deepak Mohnani and his father, Khubchand Mohnani, on Tuesday night from the neighbouring Sabarkantha district. The duo has been booked under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, as well as relevant sections of the Explosives Act and the Explosive Substances Act.



SP Makwana explained that aluminium powder, while not classified as an explosive, is highly flammable and capable of generating immense energy if ignited in an enclosed space, potentially triggering a powerful explosion. “The accused have denied manufacturing firecrackers in the godown, but given the presence of these materials, we are conducting a detailed probe in this regard,” he stated. Authorities are also investigating whether oxidisers, another crucial ingredient in firecracker production, were present.



On Tuesday, Deesa Sub-Divisional Magistrate Neha Panchal revealed that the warehouse had initially obtained a licence to store firecrackers. However, this licence was not renewed after expiring on 31st December, due to lapses. Panchal suggested that the facility was likely involved in illegal firecracker production, rather than merely serving as a storage unit.

Meanwhile, Range Inspector General (IG) Chirag Koradia has formed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the explosion. In addition, seven other teams have been established to scrutinise various aspects of the case, including the financial transactions and call records of the accused.

(With inputs from PTI)