Breaking News
Mumbai, other cities to get e-bike taxis
Mumbai: Matunga-Wadala’s silence sends BMC a loud message
Mumbai weather updates: City to stay gloomy for three more days
Mumbai: Drug smuggler wanted in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana escapes from Dahisar to US
Mumbai: Cracks before cars! Samruddhi Highway stretch raises quality concerns
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Gujarat warehouse blast Aluminium powder identified as cause of explosion says police

Gujarat warehouse blast: Aluminium powder identified as cause of explosion, says police

Updated on: 02 April,2025 06:01 PM IST  |  Deesa
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The explosion took place at approximately 9.45 am in an industrial zone near Deesa, about 30 km from the Banaskantha district headquarters

Gujarat warehouse blast: Aluminium powder identified as cause of explosion, says police

Firefighters try to douse fire that broke out on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Gujarat warehouse blast: Aluminium powder identified as cause of explosion, says police
x
00:00

A forensic probe has determined that aluminium powder, a key component in firecracker manufacturing, was responsible for the massive explosion that tore through a warehouse near Deesa town in Gujarat, resulting in the deaths of 21 individuals, reported the PTI.


The blast, which occurred on Tuesday morning, had also led to devastating blaze, officials confirmed on Wednesday.


Banaskantha district Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshayraj Makwana said that apart from aluminium powder, forensic experts also recovered yellow dextrin powder from the site, which was being used as a storage facility for firecrackers. Both substances are commonly utilised in the production of firecrackers, raising suspicions that the warehouse may have been engaged in illegal manufacturing, according to the PTI.


The SP said that a thorough investigation was underway to establish whether firecrackers were being produced on the premises.

The explosion had took place at approximately 9.45 am on Tuesday in an industrial zone near Deesa, about 30 km from the Banaskantha district headquarters.

The impact of the blast was so severe that body parts of workers were found scattered as far as 200 to 300 metres from the site, officials reported. Some victims, who resided on the premises, were crushed to death when large chunks of the reinforced concrete cement (RCC) roof collapsed on them, according to authorities.

As per PTI, the police arrested warehouse owners Deepak Mohnani and his father, Khubchand Mohnani, on Tuesday night from the neighbouring Sabarkantha district. The duo has been booked under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, as well as relevant sections of the Explosives Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

SP Makwana explained that aluminium powder, while not classified as an explosive, is highly flammable and capable of generating immense energy if ignited in an enclosed space, potentially triggering a powerful explosion. “The accused have denied manufacturing firecrackers in the godown, but given the presence of these materials, we are conducting a detailed probe in this regard,” he stated. Authorities are also investigating whether oxidisers, another crucial ingredient in firecracker production, were present.

On Tuesday, Deesa Sub-Divisional Magistrate Neha Panchal revealed that the warehouse had initially obtained a licence to store firecrackers. However, this licence was not renewed after expiring on 31st December, due to lapses. Panchal suggested that the facility was likely involved in illegal firecracker production, rather than merely serving as a storage unit.

Meanwhile, Range Inspector General (IG) Chirag Koradia has formed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the explosion. In addition, seven other teams have been established to scrutinise various aspects of the case, including the financial transactions and call records of the accused. 

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gujarat India news national news news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK