Guru Purnima 2023: This auspicious day falls on the Ashadha month’s full moon day and honours the divine connection between teachers and students

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article Guru Purnima 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, all you need to know x 00:00

The occasion of Guru Purnima, in India, is celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains. Traditionally, Guru Purnima has been celebrated by Buddhists to commemorate Gautam Buddha’s first sermon to his first five disciples in Uttar Pradesh’s Sarnath however, Hindus and Jains also celebrate this festival to revere their teachers.

The term 'Gu' in Guru stands for darkness, and 'Ru' means removal of darkness thus, a guru is someone who removes all darkness from our lives. People in India celebrate this festival by paying their respect to their teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guru Purnima 2023: Date

This auspicious day falls on the Ashadha month’s full moon day and honours the divine connection between teachers and students. Guru Purnima will be observed on July 3 this year.

Guru Purnima 2023: Muhurat And Tithi

Date: July 3, 2023

Purnima Tithi Begins - 08:21 pm on July 02, 2023

Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:08 pm on July 03, 2023

Guru Purnima 2023: History and significance

The festival holds a deeper meaning and fascinating history. Legend has it that Lord Buddha gave his first sermon on this day, and as a result, his devotees honour him on this day. After spending five weeks under the Bodhi tree, Buddha left Bodhgaya and travelled to Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh.

This is why Gautam Buddha's followers celebrate this day as Guru Purnima to worship him and the Ashadha Purnima Tithi is significant for Buddhists. Guru Purnima is also the day that marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the author of the great Indian epic, Mahabharata. This day is also known as Vyasa Purnima.

Guru Purnima marks the relationship between students and teachers. In today’s time, it has been said that teachers play the most important role in the lives of students. Apart from imparting education and teaching other co-curricular and non-curricular skills, teachers also familiarise students with values and life skills that help them deal with the outside world once they become adults.

Guru Purnima 2023: Celebrations

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions across India celebrate Guru Purnima by organising various events to thank the teachers for bringing out the best in students. On this day, students or the disciples worship and pay respect to their Gurus or spiritual guide and thank them for sharing their knowledge and enlightening them with it.