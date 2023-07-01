Breaking News
Guru Purnima 2023 Traditional and historical significance of the festival

Guru Purnima 2023: Traditional and historical significance of the festival

Updated on: 01 July,2023 12:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The origins of Guru Purnima can be traced back to ancient times when sages and seers played a significant role in imparting knowledge and guiding individuals on the path of righteousness

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/stck.me/picto

Guru Purnima is an important festival in Hindu culture that holds traditional and historical significance. Celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha (June-July), the festival is dedicated to showing reverence and gratitude towards gurus, spiritual teachers, and guides.


The origins of Guru Purnima can be traced back to ancient times when sages and seers played a significant role in imparting knowledge and guiding individuals on the path of righteousness. The festival is believed to coincide with a favorable celestial alignment and cosmic energies that enhance the transmission and reception of spiritual wisdom.


The term "guru," derived from Sanskrit, symbolizes the removal of darkness (gu) and the illumination of knowledge (ru). Gurus are considered spiritual mentors who guide seekers from ignorance to enlightenment. Guru Purnima serves as an occasion for disciples and devotees to honor their gurus through prayers, rituals, and expressions of gratitude. It is a time for self-reflection, seeking blessings, and progressing on the spiritual journey.


Guru Purnima also holds historical significance. It is associated with Lord Buddha's first sermon, delivered to his initial five disciples, known as Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta. The festival commemorates this important event in Buddhism. Additionally, it is believed that Veda Vyasa, the revered sage who compiled the Mahabharata and other sacred texts, was born on this day.

During Guru Purnima, disciples present gifts to their gurus as a token of respect and seek their guidance. The festival emphasizes the value of learning, knowledge, and the profound impact that gurus have on the lives of their disciples.

Guru Purnima serves as a reminder to honor and appreciate the wisdom and guidance bestowed by gurus. It encourages individuals to reflect on the importance of spiritual growth and seek blessings for progress on the path of righteousness. The festival inspires a deeper understanding of the transformative power of gurus and their teachings.

With reverence and gratitude, followers of Guru Purnima seek to walk the path of enlightenment and eternal growth under the guidance of their revered gurus.

