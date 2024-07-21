Guru purnima 2024: CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers, wishes people on the occassion

Guru Purnima, observed on July 21, is a traditional festival dedicated to honoring teachers and spiritual guides

CM Yogi offer prayers on the occassion of Guru Purnima. Pic/PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on Sunday, on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima, observed on July 21, is a traditional festival dedicated to honoring teachers and spiritual guides. Celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June-July), it acknowledges the role of gurus (teachers) in imparting wisdom and guidance.

On this occassion, CM Adityanath was seen pouring milk on Lord Shiva and offering his prayers to Lord Gorakhnath at the temple. Adityanath also interacted with children, distributing chocolates on the temple premises, reported ANI.

Adityanath also took to X, wishing the people of the state on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

As per the ANI report, on the occasion of Guru Purnima, many devotees across the nation reached the temple to pay their respects and seek blessings from their spiritual teachers. They also took a dip in holy waters and paid their respects to their guru.

In Uttar Pradesh, thousands of devotees took a dip in the holy Saryu river in Ayodhya. According to the ANI report, there was a similar situation at Prayagraj Sangam and Kanpur, where devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga.

Devotees were also seen offering their prayers to Lord Shiva in Garhmukteshwar. Devotees at Haridwar in Uttarakhand were also seen taking a holy dip in the Ganga River.

Speaking on this auspicious day, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, said, "It is a very significant festival. On this day, devotees visit the temples to pray in the name of their gurus and also take their blessings," according to the ANI report.

"There is a lot of pride in being called a guru... A guru's responsibility is to end the ignorance in their students and provide them with knowledge. The way God is worshipped, the same way one's guru should also be worshipped," he further added.

Guru Purnima is also known as Ashadhi Purnima and Vyas Purnima because Maharishi Ved Vyas was born on this day.

The day commemorates the birth of Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata, and is a time for disciples to express their gratitude through prayers, rituals, and offerings. Originating in ancient Indian traditions, Guru Purnima has evolved into a broader celebration honoring all teachers, spiritual leaders, and mentors who selflessly share knowledge and wisdom with others.

(With inputs from ANI)