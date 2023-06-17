Breaking News
Gurugram: Assailants open fire at liquor shop, one killed, two injured

Updated on: 17 June,2023 11:06 AM IST  |  Gurugram
mid-day online correspondent |

The incident took place on Sunday around 8.30 pm in Panchgaon when two men arrived at the shop and fired more than 15 rounds

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A man was killed and two others critically injured when armed assailants allegedly opened fire at a crowded liquor shop in the Manesar area here, police said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.


The incident took place on Sunday around 8.30 pm in Panchgaon when two men arrived at the shop and fired more than 15 rounds, they told PTI.


Three customers Sandeep, a resident of Bhahila Village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, Devraj Sharma and Rajendra Prasad, residents of Alwar in Rajasthan, were hit by bullets and rushed to a hospital, police said, according to PTI report.


Doctors declared Sandeep as brought dead, they said, adding Sharma and Prasad, who were critically injured, are undergoing treatment at the facility.
The liquor shop owner, Kuldeep Singh, said a few days ago he received a call from a foreign number wherein the caller threatened him that he should hand over the shop to him.

After the firing incident, he again received a call from the same number and the caller claimed responsibility for the attack, Singh, a resident of Bohra Kalan village, told news agency PTI.

"I was at the office behind the liquor shop and came out after hearing the sound of bullets. I shouted at the assailants and they fled the scene. After that I got a call from a foreign number and the caller said it was the consequences of not giving away the shop. The caller threatened to kill me," he said in his complaint to the police.

Police said an FIR has been registered against an unidentified caller and shooters under sections 302 (murder), 307 (murder attempt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Manesar police station.

"A shooting incident occurred at a liquor shop near Pachgaon last night. Two people fired indiscriminately at the public and customers at the liquor shop. In this incident, one person died while two others were critically injured. We are trying to identify the shooters," said Station House Officer Savit Kumar.

(With inputs fro PTI)

