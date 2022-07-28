Breaking News
Gurugram: Four cattle smugglers held, 29 cows rescued

Updated on: 28 July,2022 03:28 PM IST  |  Gurugram
The accused were allegedly transporting the cattle to slaughterhouses. One truck and one pickup vehicle, in which the cattle were being smuggled, were also recovered after a tip-off by a group of cow vigilantes

With the arrest of four cattle smugglers, the police claimed to have rescued 29 cows on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway in Gurugram in the wee hours of Thursday. The cows were being taken to Nuh from Sonipat, the police said.

The accused were allegedly transporting the cattle to slaughterhouses. One truck and one pickup vehicle, in which the cattle were being smuggled, were also recovered after a tip-off by a group of cow vigilantes.

The video of the entire incident widely spread on several social media platforms.


"The cow smugglers sped up their vehicle when we signalled to stop them, somehow we managed to stop them. We overpowered and handed them over to the police," said a cow vigilante.

The cows were tied with ropes inside the vehicles. "We have arrested four accused in connection with the matter and search is on to nab the absconding criminals," said a police officer.

They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 at Bilaspur police station.

