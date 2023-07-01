‘Guv has no constitutional, legal right to sack ministers’

The party also said it may weigh all options and legal factors related to Ravi’s action

Senthil Balaji

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu on Friday said it was “disregarding” Governor R N Ravi’s action of sacking V Senthil Balaji, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam and since hospitalised.

Although he retracted the decision on the advice of the Union Home Ministry, state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said Chief Minister M K Stalin will write a detailed letter to Ravi on the matter.

The party also said it may weigh all options and legal factors related to Ravi’s action.

Law Minister S Reghupathy said that Ravi acted “unilaterally” and “in haste” and decided to dismiss Balaji without getting proper counsel, only for the Union Home Ministry to point out that he should speak to the Attorney General on the matter.

“The Governor has no legal authority to dismiss Senthil Balaji nor is there any Constitutional basis to do so. It is the sole prerogative of the CM to appoint and dismiss ministers,” he added.

Thennarasu said a governor should “apply his mind” before taking a decision.

