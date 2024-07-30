Breaking News
Gwalior Congress MLA booked for 'attacking' women; he claims 'political conspiracy'

Updated on: 30 July,2024 10:33 PM IST  |  Gwalior
PTI |

The Gwalior Rural MLA, Sahab Singh Gurjar, has denied the allegations and claimed political conspiracy

Representational Pic/File

An FIR has been registered against a Congress MLA from Gwalior for allegedly beating some women when they met him at his residence seeking his intervention to resolve a faulty electricity transformer issue.


The Gwalior Rural MLA, Sahab Singh Gurjar, has denied the allegations and claimed political conspiracy.



Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh said an FIR was registered under sections 115 (2) and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against the legislator after a woman lodged a complaint. Further action will be taken after the investigation, he said.


Speaking to reporters, the complainant alleged she and other women from Mau village reached Gurjar's residence on Monday morning seeking resolution of the faulty transformer issue.

Instead of helping, Gurjar beat us and dragged me and other women by hair, she claimed.

Gurjar, however, claimed he immediately spoke to officials concerned and directed them to sort out the issue after villagers met him.

The MLA alleged villagers started raising slogans outside his house and tried to assault his personal security officer (PSO) before going to the police station.

"I didn't say anything indecent. This seems to be a political conspiracy," he said.

