Gyanvapi case: District court to decide on maintainability on May 26

Updated on: 24 May,2022 03:39 PM IST  |  Varanasi
PTI

The court of District Judge A K Vishevesh will hear the matter as per directions of the Supreme Court

A district court on Tuesday fixed May 26 for hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case.

The court of District Judge A K Vishevesh will hear the matter as per directions of the Supreme Court, District Government Counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh said.




Singh said the court also gave a week's time to both Hindu and Muslim sides to file objections to the report of a court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises.


