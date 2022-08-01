Breaking News
Gyanvapi case: Lawyer representing masjid committee dies

Updated on: 01 August,2022 11:16 AM IST  |  Varanasi
Gyanvapi mosque


Lawyer representing the masjid committee in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case case died due to cardiac arrest, family sources said here. He was 62.

Abhay Nath Yadav died on Sunday night and will be cremated on Monday, they said.

Also read: SC to wait for Varanasi court's order, adjourns hearing to October


Yadav was a prominent lawyer representing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee in the case.

The Allahabad High Court had last week adjourned the hearing of the case till August 3 challenging the maintainability of a 1991 suit seeking right to worship by Hindu petitioners.

