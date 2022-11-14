×
Breaking News
Morbi bridge collapse: SC agrees to list for hearing PIL seeking judicial probe
Covid-19: Mumbai records 15 new cases, zero death
UK PM Rishi Sunak calls for global action against 'rogue state' Russia at G20
Court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on November 24
Mamata condemns Akhil Giri's remarks, apologises to Prez on behalf of TMC
Why not await EC decision on 'bow and arrow' election symbol, ask HC
Home > News > India News > Article > Gyanvapi case Varanasi court postpones judgment on plea seeking Shivling worship till November 17

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court postpones judgment on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship till November 17

Updated on: 14 November,2022 04:30 PM IST  |  Varanasi
PTI |

Top

After hearing the arguments of both sides to the dispute, the court had, on October 27, reserved its order on the suit for November 8

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court postpones judgment on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship till November 17

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A fast-track court on Monday postponed till November 17 its judgment on a plea seeking permission to allow the worship of a "Shivling" claimed to have been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex here.


Civil Judge (senior division) Mahendra Pandey postponed the judgment till November 17, Assistant District Government Counsel Sulabh Prakash said.



After hearing the arguments of both sides to the dispute, the court had, on October 27, reserved its order on the suit for November 8.


As the judge was on leave on November 8, the matter was posted for Monday.

On May 24, plaintiff Kiran Singh, general secretary of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, filed the suit in the Varanasi district court, seeking a ban on the entry of Muslims into the Gyanvapi complex, handing over of the complex to the Sanatan Sangh and permission to offer prayers to the "Shivling".

On May 25, District Judge A K Vishvesh had ordered the transfer of the suit to the fast-track court.

Also Read: HC dismisses 3 PILs by same person against Uddhav, Sanjay Raut and NCP worker

The Varanasi district magistrate, the police commissioner, the Anjuman Intezamia Committee, which manages the affairs of the Gyanvapi mosque, and the Vishwanath Temple Trust were made respondents in the suit.

On April 26, a lower court (civil judge-senior division) that was earlier hearing a plea moved by a group of women seeking permission for the daily worship of the idols of the Hindu deities on the mosque's outer walls had ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex. The Hindu side had claimed that a "Shivling" was found inside the mosque complex during the exercise.

However, the Muslim side has maintained that the structure was part of the fountain mechanism at the "wazookhana" reservoir, where devotees carry out ritual ablutions before offering "namaz".

The Supreme Court had transferred the case from the civil judge senior division to the district judge on May 20 and observed that looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer with an experience of more than 25-30 years handles the case.

The district judge is hearing another plea that has demanded a survey of the closed underground places on the Gyanvapi premises. This case will be heard on November 11.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think BMC is spreading enough awareness about measles?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news uttar pradesh varanasi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK