A judge in Varanasi has fixed the next date of hearing as September 6 on the petition demanding an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) study of the remaining parts of the Gyanvapi complex, a lawyer said on Wednesday.

The representatives of the Muslim side were present in the court and are expected to put forth their views on the matter during the next hearing, news agency PTI reported.

The Civil Judge of Senior Division Fast Track Court, Jugal Shambhu, fixed the fresh date after hearing the Hindu side, said advocate Madan Mohan Yadav.

The Hindu side argued that the original place of Jyotirlinga is in the middle of the structure under the dome of the alleged mosque located in the Gyanvapi complex, said Yadav, who is representing the Hindu side.

"Water used to flow continuously from the 'Argha', which used to collect in the Gyanvapi Kund. It was believed that drinking this water blesses one with knowledge. Therefore, this place is also considered as Gyanudaya Tirtha," he said.

The lawyers of the Hindu side demanded that this water be explored by water engineering, geologists and archeologists. Also, the Shivling found from Gyanudaya Tirth, which the Muslim side is calling a 'wuzukhana', should also be examined to see if it is a Shivling or a fountain, the Hindu side demanded.

On May 16, 2022, during a court-ordered survey of the Gyanvapi premises adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, a structure found in the wazukhana area was claimed to be a 'shivling' by the Hindu side and a 'fountain' by the Muslim side.

In the suit filed in 2022, plaintiffs sought a permanent injunction against the mosque committee and others to prevent any interference in the offering of prayers to the alleged 'shivling'.

While disposing of the plea, the high court in its order dated February 27 observed, "Accordingly, the present petition stands disposed of finally with a direction to the Civil Judge (Senior Division) Varanasi to consider and decide the interim injunction application (6C Application), in accordance with law, expeditiously preferably within a period of eight weeks from the date of production of a certified copy of this order after giving opportunity of hearing to the parties concerned and without granting unnecessary adjournments to either of the parties provided that there is no other legal impediment."

