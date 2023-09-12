Gyanvapi complex case: Allahabad High Court sets next hearing on September 18

Chief Justice Pritinkar Diwakar on Tuesday heard the petitions filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee and Sunni Central Waqf Board.

The next hearing on the petitions challenging the maintainability of the civil suit filed with regard to the ownership of the Varanasi Gyanvapi complex and the validity of the Allahabad High Court ordering a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), was scheduled for September 18.



Chief Justice Pritinkar Diwakar on Tuesday heard the petitions filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee and Sunni Central Waqf Board. Both the Muslim and Hindu sides presented their arguments before the court scheduled the next hearing on the matter.



A Varanasi court on Friday granted four weeks’ additional time to the ASI to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The ASI was granted time till October 6, 2023, to complete the survey and submit its report.

The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, which is next to Kashi Vishwanath temple, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The Allahabad High Court, earlier in August this year, had permitted the ASI to conduct the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. It dismissed a plea by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, challenging the ASI survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.



The scientific survey of the complex, excluding “wuzukhana”, began on August 4, following the Allahabad High Court's order, which allowed the ASI to conduct the survey.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order. However, the apex court declined to stay the scientific survey of the complex by the ASI.

