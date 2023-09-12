Breaking News
Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.06 per cent
Results of samples sent to Pune's NIV awaited to confirm presence of Nipah virus
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak
2020 Delhi riots: SC adjourns hearing of Umar Khalid's bail plea for 4 weeks
There is no proposal to impose additional GST on sale of diesel vehicles, says Nitin Gadkari

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Gyanvapi complex case Allahabad High Court sets next hearing on September 18

Gyanvapi complex case: Allahabad High Court sets next hearing on September 18

Updated on: 12 September,2023 05:34 PM IST  |  Varanasi
ANI |

Top

Chief Justice Pritinkar Diwakar on Tuesday heard the petitions filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee and Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Gyanvapi complex case: Allahabad High Court sets next hearing on September 18

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Gyanvapi complex case: Allahabad High Court sets next hearing on September 18
x
00:00

The next hearing on the petitions challenging the maintainability of the civil suit filed with regard to the ownership of the Varanasi Gyanvapi complex and the validity of the Allahabad High Court ordering a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), was scheduled for September 18.

Chief Justice Pritinkar Diwakar on Tuesday heard the petitions filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee and Sunni Central Waqf Board. Both the Muslim and Hindu sides presented their arguments before the court scheduled the next hearing on the matter.

A Varanasi court on Friday granted four weeks’ additional time to the ASI to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The ASI was granted time till October 6, 2023, to complete the survey and submit its report.


The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, which is next to Kashi Vishwanath temple, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.


The Allahabad High Court, earlier in August this year, had permitted the ASI to conduct the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. It dismissed a plea by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, challenging the ASI survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

The scientific survey of the complex, excluding “wuzukhana”, began on August 4, following the Allahabad High Court's order, which allowed the ASI to conduct the survey.


The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order. However, the apex court declined to stay the scientific survey of the complex by the ASI.

This story has been sourced from a third-party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you happy with the launches at Apple`s `Far Out` event?
gyanvapi row allahabad allahabad high court India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK