The Supreme Court had ordered the sealing of the Wazukhana area following a dispute that arose over the presence of a particular structure located within the premises of the mosque. This decision was taken to safeguard the site and prevent any other further tensions

Allahabad High Court will hear the Gyanvapi case today. File pic

The Allahabad High Court is scheduled to hear the Gyanvapi case today, during which it will review the petition concerning the ASI survey of the Wazukhana area.

The Hindu side said that a Shivling was found on its premises in 2022. However, the Muslim side has claimed it is a water fountain.

The Hindu side also approached the Supreme Court with a plea to have the 'wazukhana' area within the Gyanvapi complex de-sealed, earlier this year.

On May 16th 2022, during a court mandated survey of Gyanvapi mosque, which is situated adjacent to Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple, a structure was found within the remises of Mosque.

The structure quickly became a point of heated discussion between the two sides involved in the dispute. The Hindu side claimed that the structure was a "Shivling," a sacred symbol representing Lord Shiv, while the Muslim side argued that the structure was merely a fountain, denying any religious connotation.

On November 28 of last year, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) issued a statement voicing its concern over the increasing number of claims being made in courts across the country concerning mosques and dargahs. They Board claimed described these claims as a "blatant mockery of the law and the Constitution."

"It is deeply unfortunate and shameful that, after the claims on Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Shahi Eidgah in Mathura, Bhojshala Mosque in Madhya Pradesh, Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow, and Sambhal's Jama Masjid, a claim has now been made on the historic Ajmer Dargah. Despite the provisions of the law, the court has accepted Vishnu Gupta's petition for a hearing and issued notices to the parties," read the statement by SQR Ilyas, the National Spokesperson for the Board.

AIMPLB pointed out that out that, "unfortunately," a civil court in Ajmer has admitted a petition that claimed Ajmer Dargah is actually the Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple.

(With ANI inputs)