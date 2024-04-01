Breaking News
Gyanvapi row SC refuses to stay Hindu prayers in the cellar seeks response of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on plea by mosque committee
Gyanvapi row: SC refuses to stay Hindu prayers in the cellar, seeks response of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on plea by mosque committee

Updated on: 01 April,2024 03:27 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The top court also ordered maintaining of status quo on offering of namaz by Muslims in the Gyanvapi premises in Varanasi

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque and sought response of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple trustees on the plea of the mosque management committee.


The top court also ordered maintaining of status quo on offering of namaz by Muslims in the Gyanvapi premises in Varanasi.


The court was hearing a fresh plea of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee against an Allahabad High Court decision upholding a lower court's order allowing Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the mosque.


A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud also sought response of priest Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas by April 30 on the plea of the mosque committee.
The bench, which also comprised Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was hearing the plea of the mosque committee which manages the affairs of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

The high court, on February 26, had dismissed the committee's plea in which it had challenged the district court's January 31 order allowing Hindus to offer prayers in the cellar.

While dismissing the plea of the mosque committee, the high court had observed that the Uttar Pradesh government's 1993 decision of stopping worship rituals inside the "Vyas Tehkhana" -- located at the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi -- was "illegal".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

