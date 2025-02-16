Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai’s daily struggle: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘Fraud took place between 2020 and 2025’
Mumbai: Two killed in fire at Masjid Bunder building
Mumbai: Kurla dad kills infant girl in rage; arrested
Mumbai local trains claim 7 lives a day, but nothing changes
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > News > India News > Article > Hands cuffed legs chained Deportees from US share ordeal

‘Hands cuffed, legs chained’: Deportees from US share ordeal

Updated on: 17 February,2025 08:27 AM IST  |  Hoshiarpur (Punjab)
Agencies |

Top

116 illegal Indian immigrants who were brought back in a US aircraft landed at the Amritsar airport late on Saturday

‘Hands cuffed, legs chained’: Deportees from US share ordeal

Congress activists protest against over deportation of Indians. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
‘Hands cuffed, legs chained’: Deportees from US share ordeal
x
00:00

“Our legs were chained and hands were also cuffed throughout the journey. There were three women and three children on board who were not cuffed,” said Daljit Singh, a native of Kurala Kalan village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, who was among 116 illegal Indian immigrants who were brought back in a US aircraft that landed at the Amritsar airport late on Saturday night.


Many of the deportees said their family arranged large sums of money by either selling or mortgaging their farm land or by borrowing from their relatives, only to send them to the US.


“We were kept in a camp (detention centre) for 18 days,” said Sourav, another deportee, adding that their mobile phones were taken away.


This is the second such batch of Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of its crackdown on illegal immigrants. It was not immediately known whether the deportees were in shackles, as the previous batch was.

Of the fresh batch of deportees, 65 are from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, two each from Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attacked the Centre over the landing of US planes carrying the immigrants at Amritsar airport. “Do not make our holy city a deport centre,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

united states of america punjab news india national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK