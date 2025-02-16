116 illegal Indian immigrants who were brought back in a US aircraft landed at the Amritsar airport late on Saturday

Congress activists protest against over deportation of Indians. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article ‘Hands cuffed, legs chained’: Deportees from US share ordeal x 00:00

“Our legs were chained and hands were also cuffed throughout the journey. There were three women and three children on board who were not cuffed,” said Daljit Singh, a native of Kurala Kalan village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, who was among 116 illegal Indian immigrants who were brought back in a US aircraft that landed at the Amritsar airport late on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of the deportees said their family arranged large sums of money by either selling or mortgaging their farm land or by borrowing from their relatives, only to send them to the US.

“We were kept in a camp (detention centre) for 18 days,” said Sourav, another deportee, adding that their mobile phones were taken away.

This is the second such batch of Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of its crackdown on illegal immigrants. It was not immediately known whether the deportees were in shackles, as the previous batch was.

Of the fresh batch of deportees, 65 are from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, two each from Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attacked the Centre over the landing of US planes carrying the immigrants at Amritsar airport. “Do not make our holy city a deport centre,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever