Hanuman Jayanti 2023: 5 popular temples to visit on this occasion to seek lord's blessings

Hanuman Jayanti is an important festival in Hinduism that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman. Here are five popular temples that you can visit on Hanuman Jayanti to seek the lord's blessings:

Hanuman Mandir, Delhi: Located in Connaught Place, this temple is one of the most popular Hanuman temples in India. It is believed that the idol of Lord Hanuman here is a 'swayambhu' (self-manifested) one and is said to have been in existence since the Mahabharata era.

Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, Varanasi: This temple, located near the Assi Ghat in Varanasi, is dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It is believed that Tulsidas, the author of the Ramcharitmanas, had a vision of Lord Hanuman here.

Salasar Balaji Temple, Rajasthan: This temple, located in Salasar town in Rajasthan, is dedicated to Lord Hanuman and is considered to be one of the most powerful Hanuman temples in India. The temple attracts a large number of devotees from all over the country, especially during Hanuman Jayanti.

Sri Panchamukha Hanuman Temple, Andhra Pradesh: Located in the city of Vijayawada, this temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman in his five-faced form. The temple is believed to be one of the most powerful and sacred Hanuman temples in India.

Hanuman Temple, Jamnagar: This temple, located in the city of Jamnagar in Gujarat, is dedicated to Lord Hanuman and is believed to be one of the most ancient temples in the country. It is said that the temple was built during the reign of the Yadavas and has a history of over 400 years.

These are just a few examples of popular Hanuman temples that you can visit on Hanuman Jayanti to seek the lord's blessings. There are many other Hanuman temples across India that are worth visiting on this auspicious day.