Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Date, puja timing, shubh muhurat, here's all you need to know

Updated on: 05 April,2023 02:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6

Statue of Lord Hanuman. Pic/iStock


Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. According to the Hindu calendar, Hanuman Jayanti occurs every year on the Purnima Tithi of the month of Chaitra.


This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 6. Hanuman Jayanti is one of the most widely celebrated festivals across India and among the Hindu diaspora outside the country.



Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Significance


On this day, devotees of Lord Hanuman visit temples to worship him and offer him the bhog of boondi, laddoo and flowers among other things.

Lord Hanuman is also known by the names of Bajrangbali, Kesarinandan, Anjaniputra, and Pawanputra.

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman played a crucial role in Lord Ram’s life. Lord Hanuman is known for his unwavering devotion, strength, and agility.

The significance of Hanuman Jayanti lies in the reverence towards Lord Hanuman’s virtues, such as loyalty, courage, and selflessness. Devotees believe that Lord Hanuman protects them from all evil, grants them wisdom and knowledge. Devotees worship Lord Hanuman on his birthday to seek blessings for overall prosperity and success.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Puja timing

According to Drik Panchang, the following are the timings for Hanuman Jayanti:

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Purnima Tithi Begins: 09.19 am on April 5, 2023
Purnima Tithi Ends: 10:04 am on April 6, 2023

