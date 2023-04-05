Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Significance and celebration across India

Lord Hanuman stands for enduring vitality, fidelity, and devotion

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

In the Hinduism, the Hanuman Jayanti celebration is of utmost importance. It is also known as Bajrangbali Jayanti, Anjaneya Jayanti, Hanumath Jayanti, and Hanuman Janamotsav.

The parents of Lord Hanuman are Mata Anjana and Kesari. He's also referred to be Vayu Deva's son (Wind God). The birth anniversary of Maruti Nandan is celebrated with much fanfare by followers of Lord Hanuman. They go to temples, worship Lord Hanuman, adorn spaces of worship, don new attires, and keep fasts. Hanuman Jayanti occurs on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Date:

Drik Panchang states that the Hanuman Jayanti falls on Thursday, April 6. The Purnima Tithi, on the other hand, will begin on April 5 at 9:19 am and conclude on April 6 at 10:04 am.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Significance and History:

The Hindu epic Ramayana includes Lord Hanuman as one of its main characters. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the anniversary of his birth. Therefore, Lord Ram's birth is linked to the birth of Lord Hanuman. Lord Hanuman is thought to have been born during Chaitra Purnima, soon after sunrise on Mangalwar, according to Drik Panchang. He was born during Mesha Lagna and Chitra Nakshatra.

The legend has it that Lord Hanuman is an incarnation of Mahadeva who possesses Ashta Siddhi and Nav Nidhi. He stands for enduring vitality, fidelity, and devotion. It is believed that one can improve life's harmony, and success by praying to Lord Hanuman.

Celebrations for Hanuman Jayanti in 2023: Devotees observe a day-long fast, go to the Hanuman temple, offer sindoor (red vermilion) to Lord Hanuman, read Sunderkand Path, and pray to Lord Hanuman.

Mantra for Hanuman Jayanti in 2023:

Lord Hanuman's Mool Mantra is:

Om Shri Hanumate Namah.

Ashta Siddhi Nav Nidhi Ke Daata As Var Deen Janki Maata.

In addition, the most well-known hymns for praising and requesting the blessings of Lord Hanuman are the Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderkand, and Bajarang Baan.