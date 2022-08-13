Har Ghar Tiranga: What is the Flag Code of India? rules and regulations to hoist tricolour

The Central government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15

School students hold the national flags during a flag hoisting ceremony organised as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, in Bikaner. Pic/PTI

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence kicked off today.

The campaign initiated as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' will run till August 15.

The Central government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour.

The Flag Code of India:

The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow the tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night.

The Flag Code of India was earlier amended allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk and khadi for making hand-spun, hand-woven and machine-made flags.

The government has changed the country's flag code by allowing the tricolour to fly both day and night.

Now, citizens, private organizations or educational institutions can hoist or display the National Flag on all days and occasions.

In a letter to secretaries of all central ministries and departments, union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said the display, hoisting and use of the Indian national flag is governed by the Flag Code of India, 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The Flag Code of India, 2002 has been further amended through an order on July, 20, 2022 and clause (xi) of paragraph 2.2 of Part-II of the Flag Code of India, 2002 shall now be read as under:- (xi) "where the Flag is displayed in open or displayed on the house of a member of public, it may be flown day and night".

Similarly, paragraph 1.2 of Part-I of the Flag Code of India, 2002 shall now be read as under: 1.2. "The National Flag shall be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine made, cotton/ polyester/ wool/ silk khadi bunting."

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)