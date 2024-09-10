The list, as notified by the BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, has names of candidates for 21 assembly seats in the state.

Representative image

Listen to this article Haryana Assembly Elections: BJP releases second list of 21 candidates x 00:00

The BJP, on September 10, released a second list of its candidates for the Haryana Assembly Elections. The saffron party has fielded former minister Krishan Kumar Bedi and Manish Grover from Narwana and Rohtak seats, respectively. The list, as notified by the BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, has names of candidates for 21 assembly seats in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The saffron party is fielding Pawan Saini, purportedly considered close to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, from the Naraingarh seat. Meanwhile, Satpal Jamba has been nominated to fight the polls from Pundri.

Reportedly, Yogender Rana will be contesting the Haryana Assembly Elections from Assandh while Devender Kaushik from Ganaur. The PTI report further added that Krishna Gahlawat from Rai, Pradeep Sangwan from Baroda and Captain Yogesh Bairagi from Julana.

The news agency report further stated that Baldev Singh Mangiana will be contesting the polls from the Dabwali seat while Manish Grover has been nominated from Rohtak. According to the report, Om Prakash Yadav will be contesting polls from Narnaul meanwhile, Sanjay Singh and Naseem Ahmed have been fielded from Nuh and Ferozepur Jhirka seats respectively.

BJP has nominated Krishna Kumar for Bawal, a seat reserved for Scheduled Caste meanwhile Bimla Chaudhary will contest polls from Pataudi, another seat reserved for SC.

Aizaz Khan, if elected, will represent Punhana, Hathin will be represented by Manoj Rawat, Hodal (SC) by Harinder Singh Ramrattan, and Badkhal by Dhanesh Adlakha.

According to the PTI report, on September 4, the BJP issued its first list of 67 candidates for the 90-member Assembly, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini running for the Ladwa seat and several new party members receiving election tickets.

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5, and the results will be announced on October 8.

AAP releases second list of 9 candidates for Haryana Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its second list of nine candidates for the Haryana Assembly Elections. They released the first list of 20 candidates on Monday as seat-sharing talks with Congress did not materialise.

Earlier in the day, AAP Haryana Chief Sushil Gupta said the party will release its second list. "We waited till an appropriate time (for the Congress). We will issue the second list today. The AAP will fight on 90 seats with full strength. We have only one aim to uproot the corrupt BJP government," Gupta told PTI Videos.