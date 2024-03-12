Haryana CM Khattar, cabinet ministers submit resignation to governor

The development came amid speculation of cracks emerging in the state's ruling BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, sources said, reported news agency PTI.

The development came amid speculation of cracks emerging in the state's ruling BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has called a meeting of its MLAs, the sources said, reported PTI.

At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while the JJP has 10. The ruling combine also enjoys the support of six of seven independents, reported PTI.

The main opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party have one seat each.

The BJP leadership is likely to go for some major changes in the Haryana government amid the possibility of a break in its ties with the Jannayak Janata Party, reported PTI.

Central BJP leaders, including Union minister Arjun Munda and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, are in the state to oversee the changes, sources said, reported PTI.

The BJP legislature party may meet on Tuesday, they added.

The nature of change is not clear, with senior party leaders keeping mum, reported PTI.

The ties between the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP have worsened following their failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement in the state for the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 polls.

On March 10 trouble in the BJP Haryana unit was flagged when Brijendra Singh, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Haryana's Hisar joined the Congress after resigning from the ruling party.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all 10 parliamentary seats while JJP, which had contested the elections in alliance with AAP, could not put up a fight on 7 seats it contested.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held sometime between April and May this year.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)