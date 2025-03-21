Haryana evicts agitating farmers

At the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, JCB and other machines were deployed to remove the concrete blocks to clear the Shambhu-Ambala and Sangrur-Jind roads, which remained closed for over a year after the protesting farmers camped there.

Police dismantle camps along the Haryana-Punjab border. PIC/PTI

Following the eviction of protesting farmers from the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, Haryana security personnel on Thursday started removing cemented barricades, which were erected to prevent the Punjab farmers from heading to Delhi.

The Haryana security officials had fortified the state borders with Punjab with cement blocks, iron nails and barbed wire to scuttle any attempt by the farmers to move towards the capital as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ programme. Punjab police also resumed its operation to dismantle the remaining temporary structures on the Punjab side of the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points on Thursday.

