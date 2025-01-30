Breaking News
Haryana: Man kills wife and files false case of molestation, murder against unknown burglars in Nuh, arrested

The man, Inayat, had approached police, claiming that masked men had molested and killed his wife on Tuesday night in Hajipur Gauheta village

A man allegedly shot dead his wife, suspecting her of having an affair in Nuh district. The man and an accomplice who allegedly supplied firearm to him have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.


The man, Inayat, had approached police, claiming that masked men had molested and killed his wife on Tuesday night in Hajipur Gauheta village. During interrogation, however, he allegedly confessed to killing his wife Sunnati (25), Nuh police spokesperson said. Police nabbed Shakir who allegedly provided a country-made pistol to Inayat after an encounter. Shakir received a bullet injury to his leg in retaliatory firing and was sent to a hospital for treatment.


"During investigation, the main accused of the murder turned out to be the woman's husband Inayat. In his false story, he claimed that masked miscreants looted the couple and started molesting his wife Sunnati and when she protested, they shot her dead," Nuh police spokesperson said. A team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Punhana, led by Inspector Sandeep Mor, was formed to nab Shakir who had several cases registered against him on robbery, theft and possessing illegal weapons. Police received information that Shakir was going towards Tirwada on a motorcycle.


The police team put a barricade on Punhana Jurhera road drain. According to police, Shakir came riding a motorcycle and when he saw the police, he allegedly started to run away and opened fire on the police team. When the police chased him, his motorcycle lost balance at high speed and overturned and he fell down. He allegedly fired again at the police team and during retaliatory police firing, Shakir received a bullet in his right leg. Police caught him and sent him to a hospital for treatment, they said.

