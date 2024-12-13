Breaking News
Haryana Minister Rana launches livestock census campaign

Updated on: 13 December,2024 10:56 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
The event marked the official launch of a state-wide door-to-door survey to collect extensive data on domestic animals and poultry

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Friday inaugurated the 21st livestock census campaign at the government veterinary hospital in Radaur.


The event marked the official launch of a state-wide door-to-door survey to collect extensive data on domestic animals and poultry.


Highlighting the importance of the livestock census since its inception in 1919, Rana stated, "Conducted every five years, this census serves as the backbone of policy formulation and implementation in the livestock sector".


He said the survey would gather data on various livestock species, including cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats, pigs, camels, and horses, along with poultry birds.

Additionally, it will provide detailed information about dairy equipment owned by citizens engaged in animal husbandry, crucial for shaping effective policies and programmes, he said.

Rana detailed the robust veterinary infrastructure developed across Haryana, with 1,079 veterinary hospitals, 1,796 dispensaries, seven veterinary polyclinics, and 41 para-clinical institutions.

This network, combined with the state-owned livestock farm in Hisar, has significantly improved disease prevention and treatment, leading to unprecedented growth in livestock productivity, he said.

"Thanks to government initiatives and progressive efforts by livestock owners, Haryana's annual milk production has reached 119.65 lakh tonnes. The state boasts a per capita daily milk availability of 1,098 grams, more than double the national average of 459 grams," according to an official statement.

However, Rana urged stakeholders to aim higher.

"We must strive to increase milk productivity to match the advanced levels of developed nations." The government has allocated Rs 30 crore for free veterinary medicines in 2024-25 to benefit livestock owners.

The minister reiterated the government's commitment to supporting rural livelihoods and enhancing Haryana's position as a leader in the dairy and livestock sectors.

With this comprehensive census, Haryana aims to set a new benchmark in data-driven livestock management, ensuring sustainable development and prosperity for its rural economy, he added.

