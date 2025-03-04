Narwal’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Rohtak on Saturday.

Congress leader was found killed in Haryana. Pic/X@NaikKadambari

Listen to this article Haryana Police arrest ‘friend’ in Congress worker Himani Narwal murder case x 00:00

The Haryana police on Monday arrested a ‘friend’ of Congress worker Himani Narwal for allegedly strangling her after a fight at her home and later dumping her body in a suitcase. Narwal’s body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Rohtak on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Rohtak, Additional DGP K K Rao said the accused, Sachin, hails from Jhajjar, where he runs a mobile phone shop, and was arrested in Delhi. Rao said it was a murder with few clues.

