Breaking News
Worli Sea Face accident case: ‘He was in no state to drive, but wouldn’t listen to me’
Mumbai: Medical professors to agitate from April 1
Patwardhan Park: Key meeting put off a second time
Mumbai: Cops reunite post-graduate beggar with family in Kerala
Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to like-and-earn scam, loses over Rs 1 lakh to fraudster
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Haryana Police arrest woman for harbouring Amritpal Singh

Haryana Police arrest woman for harbouring Amritpal Singh

Updated on: 23 March,2023 04:56 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Top

Haryana Police said the woman nabbed from Shahabad in Kurukshetra district has been identified as Baljit Kaur

Haryana Police arrest woman for harbouring Amritpal Singh

Amritpal SIngh (C), Photo/PTI


Haryana Police have nabbed a woman who allegedly harboured Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in the state's Kurukshetra district, an official said on Thursday.


In another development, Punjab police said they have arrested a man who was allegedly part of the private security setup of the radical preacher. Tejinder Singh Gill, a resident of Mangewal village in the Khanna area of Ludhiana district, was deputed in the security of Amritpal Singh.



Haryana Police said the woman nabbed from Shahabad in Kurukshetra district has been identified as Baljit Kaur.


"We have nabbed the woman, who harboured Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Shahabad on Sunday. The woman has been handed over to Punjab Police," Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria told PTI over phone.

He also said the woman knew Papalpreet Singh for over two years.

Officials have said Papalpreet Singh is considered one of Amritpal Singh's mentors and had been working closely with the radical preacher. He was seen driving the motorcycle on which Amritpal Singh rode pillion while escaping the police crackdown on his outfit on Saturday.

The two-wheeler was found abandoned near a canal in Jalandhar.

Photographs and CCTV footage, that have emerged on social media, have shown the fugitive using several vehicles, including a Mercedes, a Brezza SUV, an Isuzu pick-up, a motorbike and a motorized cart, to escape with some of his aides.

Punjab Police said efforts are on to nab the fugitive preacher and several of his aides and members of his outfit have been detained or arrested.

They said Gill, who was part of the security setup of Amritpal Singh, used to display weapons in pictures and videos on social media without having an arms licence. An FIR against him was registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Also read: Modi surname remarks: Gujarat court sentences Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail; grants bail, suspends sentence for 30 days

Officials said their investigation has revealed that Gill was also involved in the Ajnala incident and Ajnala police will separately take action against him.

A number of supporters of Amritpal Singh had stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar with swords and guns last month to secure the release of an associate of the radical preacher, raising fears about the return of pro-Khalistan militancy to the state that borders Pakistan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
news india punjab haryana India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK