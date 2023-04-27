Breaking News
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 135 new cases and one death
Court allows Sukesh to buy cake for wife's birthday from prison bakery
Family members meet arrested 'Waris de Punjab' activists in Assam's Dibrugarh
Delhi excise case: Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till May 12
Mumbai: BEST prohibits loud phone chats, mandates use of headphones on its buses
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Hate is coming out BJP on Kharges poisonous snake barb at PM Modi

Hate is coming out: BJP on Kharge's 'poisonous snake' barb at PM Modi

Updated on: 27 April,2023 06:10 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

She also dismissed Kharge's clarification that he was comparing the BJP's ideology not Modi, saying he is trying to "wriggle out"

Hate is coming out: BJP on Kharge's 'poisonous snake' barb at PM Modi

File Photo

Listen to this article
Hate is coming out: BJP on Kharge's 'poisonous snake' barb at PM Modi
x
00:00

Senior BJP leaders on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress after its president Mallikarjun Kharge likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a poisonous snake, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said "hate is coming out" and sought his apology.


She also dismissed Kharge's clarification that he was comparing the BJP's ideology not Modi, saying he is trying to "wriggle out".



Another Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said as the Congress' desperation grows, its "lies and abuses" for Modi are increasing.


"Just recently some Congie leaders want to see our PM dead, some mock him and now @kharge abuses him. Mark my words, people of Karnataka will never forget, forgive or vote in this bunch of Cong hoodlums who have normalized this type of vicious abuse of our PM and result will only be even stronger PM because of respect and love of people who he serves steadfastly," he tweeted.

Also Read: Will pay attention to my uncle the way Raj Thackeray paid to his: Ajit Pawar

Addressing a public meeting at Ron in Gadag district, as part of the party's campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, Kharge said: "Don't make a mistake. Modi is like a poisonous snake. If you say, 'no, it's not venomous let's lick it and find out.' Don't go to lick it. If you lick, you die."

BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya, who also shared the video where Kharge made those comments, said on Twitter, "Now Congress President Kharge calls Prime Minister Modi 'poisonous snake'... What started with Sonia Gandhi's 'maut ka saudagar', and we know how it ended, the Congress continues to plummet to new depths. The desperation shows Congress is losing ground in Karnataka and knows it."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india national news PM Modi narendra modi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK