Hathras rape-murder case: Main accused gets life imprisonment, three others acquitted

Updated on: 02 March,2023 06:14 PM IST  |  Hathras
The court held Sandeep (20) held guilty under section 304 of (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Peal Code and sections of the SC/ST Act

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A special court here on Thursday sentenced the main accused in the 2020 Hathras rape-murder case to life imprisonment while acquitting three other accused.


The court held Sandeep (20) held guilty under section 304 of (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Peal Code and sections of the SC/ST Act. The rape charge could not be proved against the prime accused, his advocate Munna Singh Pundir said.



Ravi (35), Luv Kush (23) and Ramu (26) were acquitted in the case that triggered outrage, putting the Yogi Adityanath government in the dock.


Also read: Hathras rape case: Three of four accused exonerated, none 'found guilty' of rape

On September 14, 2020, a Dalit woman, 19, was raped by four "upper-caste" men in Hathras. Fifteen days later she died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 where she was undergoing treatment. 

The UP Police and government were accused of forcibly cremating her body without the family's permission or their presence after her mortal remains were returned to her home. This led to a nation-wide uproar.

(With PTI inputs)

