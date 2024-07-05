Hathras stampede: Massive hunt launched for key accused; inter-state searches for Baba on

Agencies, including the police, are hunting for preacher Surajpal, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari and Bhole Baba, to question in the Hathras stampede case.

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched intensive search operations across the state as well as in adjoining Rajasthan and Haryana to locate Devprakash Madhukar, the major accused in the Hathras stampede, official sources said on Friday.

A senior government source told PTI that agencies, including the police, are hunting for preacher Surajpal, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari and Bhole Baba, to question in the Hathras stampede case.

The stampede, which took place on July 2 following the preacher's satsang in Hathras' Fulrai village, killed 121 people, most of whom were women, and was one of the biggest catastrophes in recent years, reported PTI.

According to the report, the FIR in the Hathras stampede case only names Madhukar, the 'mukhya sevadar' (principal organiser of the satsang), as an offender, but Surajpal is not. In addition to Madhukar, "several unidentified organisers" were charged in the case filed at the Sikandra Rao Police Station, and six suspects have been apprehended thus far.

"No one received a clean chit. The inquiry is ongoing, and government officials are looking for the primary accused who is fleeing. "The agencies are also looking for the preacher to question him," the official said.

"As part of the search effort, teams travelled to regions of western Uttar Pradesh and the state's eastern districts. They are also looking into states like Rajasthan and Haryana," the person said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been informed of the Hathras stampede report by the SIT. The report, submitted by Anupam Kulshrestha, includes statements from Hathras district magistrate Ashish Kumar, Superintendent of Police Nipun Aggarwal, and senior health department officials who responded to the stampede-caused emergency.

On July 2, a FIR was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (disobedience to a public servant's order), and 238 (causing the disappearance of evidence).

The Uttar Pradesh government has also appointed a three-member judicial commission, led by a retired high court judge, to investigate the Hathras stampede investigate the possibility of a "conspiracy" behind the incident.

