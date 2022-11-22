×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: BMC races to vaccinate kids in Govandi, Deonar
Shraddha murder case: With ply-cutter and loud music, Aftab hacked body over four days
Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases
Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas
Home > News > India News > Article > HC dismisses plea to transfer Shraddha Walkar murder case from Delhi Police to CBI

HC dismisses plea to transfer Shraddha Walkar murder case from Delhi Police to CBI

Updated on: 22 November,2022 11:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said it was a publicity interest litigation and not a single ground was made out

HC dismisses plea to transfer Shraddha Walkar murder case from Delhi Police to CBI

Representative Image


Terming it a 'publicity interest litigation', the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed with costs a PIL seeking directions for the Shraddha Walkar murder investigation to be transferred from Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).


The court, however, did not specify the cost amount.



A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said it was a publicity interest litigation and not a single ground was made out.


The plea alleged that the presence of media and public in places of recoveries amounts to interference with evidence.

Also Read: Mehrauli murder case: Aftab Poonawala admits in court to murdering Shraddha Walkar in "heat of the moment"

It alleged that Delhi Police had revealed every detail to the media and public persons regarding each step of its investigation and this is not permitted under the law.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his home in south Delhi's Mehrauli locality. He then dumped the body parts across the city over several days in the dead of the night.

Police has said the couple frequently argued over financial issues. It is suspected a fight between them resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Walkar on the evening of May 18.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news new delhi delhi high court central bureau of investigation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK