HC issues notice to Siddaramaiah others

Updated on: 06 November,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies

Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police have summoned Siddaramaiah, who is accused number one in the case, for questioning on November 6

Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of illegalities. File pic/PTI

The Karnataka HC has issued a notice to CM Siddaramaiah and others on a writ petition seeking a direction to transfer the MUDA site allotment case to the CBI.


Justice M Nagaprasanna, who also issued notice to the CM’s wife, Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Union of India, the State government, CBI and Lokayukta, directed the Lokayukta to place on record investigation conducted in the case so far. The court posted the next hearing to November 26.


Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police have summoned Siddaramaiah, who is accused number one in the case, for questioning on November 6. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

karnataka news india national news Mysuru supreme court

