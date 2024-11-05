HC issues notice to Siddaramaiah, others

Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police have summoned Siddaramaiah, who is accused number one in the case, for questioning on November 6

Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of illegalities. File pic/PTI

The Karnataka HC has issued a notice to CM Siddaramaiah and others on a writ petition seeking a direction to transfer the MUDA site allotment case to the CBI.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, who also issued notice to the CM’s wife, Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Union of India, the State government, CBI and Lokayukta, directed the Lokayukta to place on record investigation conducted in the case so far. The court posted the next hearing to November 26.

Meanwhile, the Lokayukta police have summoned Siddaramaiah, who is accused number one in the case, for questioning on November 6.

