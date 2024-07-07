Breaking News
Worli accident: Law equal for everyone, no one would be spared, says CM Shinde
NDRF rescues 49 people stranded in Thane resort after heavy rains
All schemes presented in budget permanent: CM Shinde on Uddhav's jibe
Part of building collapses in Thane; no one hurt
Worli hit and run case: Shiv Sena leader, driver arrested
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > HC orders Armstrongs burial in Tiruvallur

HC orders Armstrong’s burial in Tiruvallur

Updated on: 08 July,2024 09:38 AM IST  |  Chennai
Agencies |

Top

The government opposed the plea, saying the party office was located in a residential area. Armstrong, 52, chief of Tamil Nadu unit of the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was hacked to death by a group of assailants on Friday

HC orders Armstrong’s burial in Tiruvallur

Mayawati pays her last respects to the mortal remains of party leader K Armstrong. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
HC orders Armstrong’s burial in Tiruvallur
x
00:00

The Madras High Court on Sunday held a special sitting to hear a plea of the wife of slain Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong, seeking to bury his body at the party office here. The HC allowed the burial to be held in neighbouring Tiruvallur district.


The government opposed the plea, saying the party office was located in a residential area. Armstrong, 52, chief of Tamil Nadu unit of the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was hacked to death by a group of assailants on Friday.


His wife moved the HC with a plea to bury him in the party office here. The plea came up before Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan. The government opposed the plea saying it was a residential area and that it had identified three others spots for the burial.


Mayawati demands CBI probe into murder

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the death of her party’s slain TN president K Armstrong, who was hacked to death on Friday. She claimed those who have been arrested so far were not the real culprits and urged CM Stalin to refer the probe to the Central agency. Mayawati paid homage to Armstrong here and placed a wreath before the body of the leader at a private school in Perambur in the city.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mayawati news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK