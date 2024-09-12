Kumaraswamy turned to the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) to express his worries, condemning the attack and blaming a specific community for intentionally inciting trouble by targeting harmless devotees and police officials with stones, slippers, petrol bombs, and guns.

Security personnel investigate following clashes between two groups during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession in Mandya/ PTI

HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, has sharply denounced the recent attack on a Ganesh idol procession in Mandya district, calling it evidence of a 'failure' in law enforcement. The Janata Dal (Secular) leader also warned the Congress party that its 'appeasement politics' could lead to difficulties in the future, reported PTI.

According to the report, the Minister's comments come after violent skirmishes between two factions during the Ganesh idol procession in Nagamangala on Wednesday. Kumaraswamy turned to the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) to express his worries, condemning the attack and blaming a specific community for intentionally inciting trouble by targeting harmless devotees and police officials with stones, slippers, petrol bombs, and guns.

"It is the proof of 'failure of law and order' in the town that the miscreants of a community deliberately raised a ruckus by targeting the devotees who were walking peacefully in the procession of God Ganapati, throwing stones and slippers on public and policemen, exploding petrol bombs and brandishing swords," he alleged.

"When the thugs of that community oppress those who were protesting peacefully asking for protection in front of the police station, it makes us doubt where we are. The failure of local police is also evident here," the JD(S) leader alleged.

He also chastised the local police for failing to prevent the violence and questioned the state's law enforcement's ability to keep order. Kumaraswamy accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of engaging in 'appeasement politics', warning that this approach will have bad ramifications for the party, the report added.

He urged the state administration to take prompt steps to restore order in the town.

According to police sources of PTI, the violence began when an argument broke between two groups as the idol procession from Badarikoppalu hamlet approached a place of worship, resulting in stone throwing. Several establishments were vandalised, and vehicles were set ablaze.

Police have taken control of the situation, and extra police have been deployed in the vicinity. Prohibitory orders are in effect until September 14th, and 46 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, the report added.