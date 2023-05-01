Heavy rain lashes parts of Rajasthan, more showers likely from May 2

Tonk, Bundi and Nagaur also witnessed hailstorms

Heavy rain lashed isolated places in Rajasthan's eastern parts while light to moderate rainfall occurred at several areas in the state during the past 24 hours, Met officials said on Monday.

Tonk, Bundi and Nagaur also witnessed hailstorms, they said.

The rainfall was triggered by a western disturbance. Shahpura in Bhilwara received the highest rainfall at 7 cm, followed by Neemrana in Alwar at 6 cm and Khetri in Jhunjhunu at 5 cm during the 24 hours ended Monday morning.

Several other places recorded rainfall below 5 cm during this period.

The rainfall activity will increase further from Tuesday following the emergence of another western disturbance. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in the state this week, the officials said.

