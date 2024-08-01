Waterlogging also occurred on the Railway Under Bridge, Ram Bagh Road, and Azad Market, which impacted traffic on Veer Banda Bairagi Marg.

Local shop owners and residents near the debris of the house that collapsed due to heavy rains in Sabzi Mandi area/ PTI

Listen to this article Heavy rainfall causes persistent waterlogging in Delhi x 00:00

Heavy rains in Delhi have resulted in continuous waterlogging in various areas, including the ITO. Water has been pumped out of the Institute of Town Planners, India building.

Waterlogging near Mother Dairy in Ganesh Nagar has hampered traffic flow on Patparganj Road. According to a Delhi Traffic Police advice, traffic on New Patparganj Road will be redirected to Laxmi Nagar, while traffic from Nirman Vihar will be diverted to Police Station Preet Vihar Road.

Watch: A woman and a child have reportedly drowned in a drain in the Mayur Vihar Phase 3 area of East Delhi. A rescue operation is underway to retrieve the bodies pic.twitter.com/fJxNpofRst — IANS (@ians_india) July 31, 2024

The Delhi Traffic Police established diversion points:

#WATCH | Delhi: Traffic flow impacted near ITO as a result of heavy rains and waterlogging pic.twitter.com/clEyUfWurL — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2024

- From Y-Point Kishangunj, make a U-turn and a right turn towards Police Station Gulabi Bagh, then enter the underpass.

- Traffic from DCM Chowk to Azad Market will be diverted to Pul Bangash - Roshanara Underpass and PS Gulabi Bagh.

- Traffic from Pull Mithai will turn right at the Azad Market Red Light, heading towards Pul Bangash - Roshanara Underpass and PS Gulabi Bagh.

- Traffic from Barfkhana Chowk to Azad Market will make a U-turn towards Pul Bangash, Roshanara Underpass, and PS Gulabi Bagh.

#WATCH | Traffic jam in parts of Delhi as a result of heavy rains and waterlogging pic.twitter.com/UVjixj4i5V — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2024

The Delhi Traffic Police asked the public and motorists to be patient, obey traffic regulations, and follow the directives of traffic professionals stationed at crossings.

Traffic Alert

Traffic is affected on Mandi road due to water logging and ongoing work being carried out by Civic Agency. Kindly plan your journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/LAaDTakJJ0 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 1, 2024

Between 6 pm and midnight on Wednesday, Delhi Traffic Police received more than 50 reports about waterlogging throughout the city. Local traffic police officers were notified via the control centre, and action was taken.

#WATCH | Delhi: A wall of a private school in Daryaganj collapsed due to heavy rainfall last night, damaging vehicles parked in the vicinity. pic.twitter.com/F8GRB4iyun — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

Three people died in two separate instances in the city. Tanuja, 22, and her three-year-old son Priyansh drowned in a leaky drain in the PS Ghazipur area. In addition, an old structure fell in Delhi's Subji Mandi region, killing one person.