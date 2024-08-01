Breaking News
Updated on: 01 August,2024 10:54 AM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Waterlogging also occurred on the Railway Under Bridge, Ram Bagh Road, and Azad Market, which impacted traffic on Veer Banda Bairagi Marg.

Local shop owners and residents near the debris of the house that collapsed due to heavy rains in Sabzi Mandi area/ PTI

Heavy rains in Delhi have resulted in continuous waterlogging in various areas, including the ITO. Water has been pumped out of the Institute of Town Planners, India building.


Waterlogging near Mother Dairy in Ganesh Nagar has hampered traffic flow on Patparganj Road. According to a Delhi Traffic Police advice, traffic on New Patparganj Road will be redirected to Laxmi Nagar, while traffic from Nirman Vihar will be diverted to Police Station Preet Vihar Road.




Waterlogging also occurred on the Railway Under Bridge, Ram Bagh Road, and Azad Market, which impacted traffic on Veer Banda Bairagi Marg. 

The Delhi Traffic Police established diversion points:

- From Y-Point Kishangunj, make a U-turn and a right turn towards Police Station Gulabi Bagh, then enter the underpass.
- Traffic from DCM Chowk to Azad Market will be diverted to Pul Bangash - Roshanara Underpass and PS Gulabi Bagh.
- Traffic from Pull Mithai will turn right at the Azad Market Red Light, heading towards Pul Bangash - Roshanara Underpass and PS Gulabi Bagh.
- Traffic from Barfkhana Chowk to Azad Market will make a U-turn towards Pul Bangash, Roshanara Underpass, and PS Gulabi Bagh.

The Delhi Traffic Police asked the public and motorists to be patient, obey traffic regulations, and follow the directives of traffic professionals stationed at crossings.

Between 6 pm and midnight on Wednesday, Delhi Traffic Police received more than 50 reports about waterlogging throughout the city. Local traffic police officers were notified via the control centre, and action was taken.

Three people died in two separate instances in the city. Tanuja, 22, and her three-year-old son Priyansh drowned in a leaky drain in the PS Ghazipur area. In addition, an old structure fell in Delhi's Subji Mandi region, killing one person.

