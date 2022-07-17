Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's Chamoli damages NH-7

Recent media reports have alleged that the government has engaged a blacklisted company for the execution of the prestigious Chardham Project

Representative Image

Due to the heavy rainfall in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, the road at National Highway-07 has been extensively damaged. Traffic with caution has also been restored in two severely damaged locations of Km. 398+500 (Karanprayag) and Km. 419+900 (Pursari) and the contractor is in the process of restoring the road in full width.

Recent media reports have alleged that the government has engaged a blacklisted company for the execution of the prestigious Chardham Project. National Highways and Infrastructure Development (NHIDCL) hereby clarifies that no blacklisted contractor is engaged on any of its projects and the selection of contractors for its projects are made after a prescribed due diligent process.

Also Read: Monkeypox testing at all Tamil Nadu airports after Kerala reports first case

The companies engaged are executing a number of Central and State Government infrastructure projects. The roads are being constructed on EPC mode in which the contractor is responsible for the restoration of defects for four years even after construction. NHIDCL is committed to building high-quality highway infrastructure in the country.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever